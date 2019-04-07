By Paul Iyoghojie

A former Marketing Manager with Morning Side Suites Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, Peter Nkanu has been arrested and arraigned before the Igbosere Magistrate Court for allegedly stealing the sum of N500,000 paid to him by a customer of the hotel instead of remitting the money into his employer’s account.

The defendant, a resident of Aiyetoro area of Berger, Ajah, Lagos was arrested by the Police at the Bar Beach Division and charged before the court on a one-count of felony to wit, stealing, offence punishable under section 287(7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the alleged offence and was granted bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Police Counsel, Inspector Reuben Solomon had told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence between 27 January and 27 March, 2017 at Morning Side Suites Hotel at 118, TESL in Elias Close, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Solomon informed the court that the complainant sent the defendant to the bank to withdraw the sum of N500,000 a customer deposited in the hotel’s account for lodging, but that the accused after withdrawing the money, allegedly disappeared with the money.

He said that following the development, the management of the hotel reported the incident to the Police who tracked and arrested the defendant at a hide out in Lagos after several months of manhunt.

Magistrate, A.M Davies adjourned the case to 9 May, 2019 for the continuation of trial.

