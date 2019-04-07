By Paul Iyoghojie

A 25-year old security man, Bright Ekwo attached to Jubilee Life Mortgage Bank, Victoria Island, Lagos has been arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate Court for allegedly stealing 31 pieces of inverter batteries valued N310,000 belonging to the bank and escaped with it.

The accused, a resident of Ikorodu and employed by Prime Guard Security Company was arrested by the police at the Bar Beach Division, Victoria Island and charged before the Igbosere Magistrate Court on a two-count of conspiracy and stealing.

Police Counsel, Inspector Reuben Solomon told the court in charge No M/18/2019 that the accused committed the alleged offence between February and March, 2019 at Jubilee Life Mortgage Bank at 790, Adeola Hopewell Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Solomon informed the court that the accused betrayed his employer and connived with others still at large to steal about 31 pieces of inverter batteries they were employed to guard and protect belonging to the bank and escaped to sell them.

He said that nemesis caught up with the accused when the management of the bank suspected foul play and played out their CCTV cameras and saw that the accused was the one who stole the batteries.

The management of the bank reported the matter to the Police, leading to the arrest of the accused at a hide out through tracking.

Solomon said that the offences committed were punishable under sections 411 and 287(7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime when the charges were read to him and Magistrate A.M Davies granted him bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Davies adjourned the case till 25 April, 2019 for mention and directed that the defendant be kept at Ikoyi Prison, Lagos till he perfected the bail conditions.

