The Egyptian Governorate of Aswan has witnessed a rare birth, when a woman delivered a baby with two heads, one heart, two spines and one intestine.

The Egyptian newspaper Al Watan reported that the 25-year-old mother gave birth to the child, called Baby Nadra in a private clinic, a representative from the Ministry of Health in Aswan, Ehab Hanafi said.

The newborn was transferred to a hospital to follow up on his health condition.

Hanafi stated that this is an extremely rare case.

An official confirmed that the baby’s health is stable and he will be transferred after a couple of days to the National Research Center in Cairo to monitor his condition.

The couple has another healthy one-year old.

Mohammed Farag Ahmed, 37, father of the child said his wife had undergone a caesarean section to deliver the baby.

