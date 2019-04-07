General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has told Christians that their enemies would not be able to bury them.

Adeboye, who preached during the church’s April 2019 Holy Ghost Service at the Redemption Camp at the weekend, said if Christians were born to shine, they would surely shine.

“There is no pit so deep that is beyond the everlasting arms of God. God knows the end from the beginning. If anybody throws you into a pit, God will see that the pit is dry. “Your enemies won’t be able to bury you.

“No man can serve two masters. If you’re already serving Jesus, you’re not a slave, you’re no longer your own. Anyone who tries to keep you in slavery will have to deal with Jesus,” he said.

According to the man of God, “When you are born to shine, anywhere you are, you will shine. To shine means to excel, to be better than others. The greatest thing for us Christians is that we are going to shine before the King of kings.

“Keep on winning souls. You can shine. You will shine. Nobody will be able to stop you. You will shine before kings,” he added.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

