The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) said it has received the approval of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to begin installation of meters, under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) policy.

The policy was designed to address the metering gap within its franchise areas of FCT, Kogi, Niger and Nasarawa States.

AEDC’s General Manager, Corporate Communications,Mr Oyebode Fadipe, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the commencement of the field operations of MAP, initiated by NERC was a huge and visible effort on the part of the regulator to address the metering gap in the sector.

” For us in AEDC, the MAP policy speaks to our overall transformation agenda for greater service delivery to our customers.

” The metering programme will not only engender billing integrity and improve our revenue base, it will also cut down sharply the issue of estimated billing, which has remained a source of concern to our customers.”

He said AEDC was currently working with the NERC approved MAP to perfect necessary logistics associated with the commencement of the field work.

