Actress, script writer and producer Lala Akindoju is stunning this Saturday in lovely makeup and pink gele to complete her Owambe look.
Weekends are for parties, so if you have any occasion, take a cue from Lala and dress cute…
Saturday, April 6, 2019 11:50 am
Actress, script writer and producer Lala Akindoju is stunning this Saturday in lovely makeup and pink gele to complete her Owambe look.
Weekends are for parties, so if you have any occasion, take a cue from Lala and dress cute…
Join the conversation