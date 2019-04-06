Abigail Palmer, a single mother has been found guilty of the murder of her two-month old baby in the process of trying to stop the child from crying and making noise.

The 33 year old mom had claimed she had fallen asleep on the sofa only to wake up and find her daughter, Teri-Rae, “blue and lifeless”, Evening Standard reports.

But she was found guilty of manslaughter after the prosecution alleged she crushed the baby to stop her from crying.

Paramedics had been called to the home in Solihull, West Midlands, United Kingdom, but were unable to save the tragic newborn.

The death was initially treated as non-suspicious but a skeletal examination later discovered fresh damage to her ribs.

The 33-year-old tested positive for cocaine during her pregnancy and had regular visits from health care and social workers, who didn’t raise any concerns.

She has since been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

