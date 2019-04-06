Mr Idris Ojoko, Chairman Nasarawa State Chapter, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), on Saturday called on youths to maintain peace, irrespective of religion, tribal and political affiliations in order to move the state forward.

Ojoko gave the advice in an interview with newsmen during an executive meeting of the council held in Lafia.

He said that without peace, there would be no meaningful development in the society.

According to him, the need to embrace and live in peace with one another cannot be emphasised, because it is the only way Nasarawa State can be progressive.

“I enjoin the youth to continue to preach peace, unity, most importantly coexist irrespective of religion, tribal and political affiliations.

“Let us preach peace for progress of Nasarawa State. It is only peaceful coexistence that can guarantee the progress of the state.

“Prior to elections, we played strategic roles to ensure peaceful elections, Thank God that with what was achieved, we can’t afford to relax just because elections were over.

“The peace of this state is paramount,’’ he said.

