The Federal Government has called for the support of Brazilian Government in the fight against Boko Haram terrorism and piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, made the call in Rio de Janeiro, when he visited his Brazilian counterpart, Mr Fernando Silva.

In a statement in Abuja on Friday, Media Assistant to the minister, Col. Tukur Gusau, quoted him as saying that terrorism was a global phenomenon that needed to be addressed by all nations.

Dan-Ali also requested the assistance of the Brazilian Defence Ministry to Nigeria’s effort at establishing a military industrial complex in the country.

He added that “very soon, Nigeria will be sending its military officers to Brazil for training”.

In his response, E-Silva pledged the support of his country to Nigeria for the combat of insurgency and terrorism.

