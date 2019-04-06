Lagos State Governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo Olu is certainly in dilemma as former commissioners who have served during the administration of ex-governor Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola are lobbying seriously to get back on board in the coming administration.

Sanwo-Olu seems confused as these ‘heavyweights’ scampering for positions in his administration had enjoyed the aura and prestige attached to such positions in the past, in fact, they had made lots of money.

Since he defeated his opponent, Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, by a landslide in March, many of the old horses, have been hanging around his Ikoyi campaign office seeking his attention to be considered for certain positions.

This has put pressure on Sanwo-Olu as many of them are now claiming to be his big ‘egbon’ (brother).

These ex-aide of Tinubu and Fashola are always seen at Sanwo-Olu’s campaign office waiting for any opportunity to be allowed to see the governor-elect to make their intention known.

Spotted at Sanwo-Olu’s Awolowo Way, Ikoyi campaign office are Ayo GBbeleyi, who was a former Commissioner for Finance during the Fashola administration. He was also a one time Director General, Public Private Partnership, PPP, during Fashola’s tenure. Gbeleyi, no doubt, may be seeking a second term berth in the coming administration.

Also, Bosun Jeje, a one time Commissioner for Housing in during Fashola’s administration is also among those milling around seeking attention of the governor-elect.

There is also Oyinlomo Danmole, who was a former Commissioner for Home Affairs and Culture and a Special Adviser, Central Business District, CBD, during Fashola administration. Oyinlomo had been spotted in a meeting the Deputy Governor-elect, Dr. Kadri Hamzat held with newsmen shortly before the governorship election. The former Fashola’s aide is in deed craving for attention in the in-coming administration.

More so, a former Commissioner for Agriculture, Kaoli Olusanya, during Tinubu’s administration is also craving attention. Olusanya owned a very big school in Ikorodu.

A former Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation during Tinubu’s administration, Kemi Nelson has also been spotted at Sanwo-Olu’s Ikoyi office. Nelson is the current APC Southwest Women Leader and is advanced in age. No one knows what she was doing at the office, but might it be connected with a position in the in-coming administration?

Musiliu Obanikoro, one time Commissioner in Tinubu administration, a former senator and a minister is not spared as he was seen at the Ikoyi office of Sanwo-Olu. Having seen it all, one wonders what position he may be seeking as he appears bigger than whatever position Sanwo-Olu’s administration can offer. But one could remember Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi, after he had enjoyed the aura of Senate and made so much money, he later descended low to accepting a commissioner position during Fashola’s administration.

A source confided in PM News that many of the old brigade had been frequenting Sanwo-Olu’s campaign office to the point that they are constituting nuisance.

The source wondered why such people who had seen it all were still craving for positions in the new government, as they were causing distraction.

With these and many others around, Sanwo-Olu certainly has a huge task in his hand as to who to choose as members of his cabinet. No doubt, many of them will frequent ‘Bourdillon’ for the power that be to recommend them for juicy positions in Sanwo-Olu’s government.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

