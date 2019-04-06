President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Mr Waheed Olagunju, former Acting Managing Director of Bank of Industry Limited and Executive Director of Small and Medium Enterprises on his 60th birthday.

Olagunju will celebrate his birthday on Sunday.

A statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina in Abuja on Saturday, said the President celebrated with all family members, friends and associates of Olagunju.

President Buhari also commended Olagunju for always making himself available for service to the nation and humanity, which he said, was centrally motivated by his fear of God and sense of patriotism.

He also lauded him for playing a significant role in supporting the vision of diversifying the Nigerian economy through innovative and actionable ideas that translated into growth of more Small and Medium Enterprises across the country.

The President prayed that, as Olagunju turns 60, the almighty God would grant him long life, good health and strength to continue serving the country.

