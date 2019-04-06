The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted partly cloudy, sunny and hazy weather conditions with localised thunderstorms over most parts of the country on Saturday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Friday, in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the central states in the morning period.

It also predicted chances of scattered thunderstorm over the region during the afternoon and evening period.

The agency predicted that Northern States would experience sunny conditions for most of the day with sunny and hazy conditions over the North-eastern cities of Maiduguri, Nguru, Dutse and Potiskum.

It further predicted slightly cloudy conditions over the north-western cities with prospects of thundery activities over Yelwa, Gusau and Zaria.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with chances of localised thunderstorm over Eket, Calabar and Asaba during the morning hours.

“Scattered thunderstorms are likely over this region during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Partly cloudy to sunny conditions are anticipated over the Northern cities with chances of scattered thunderstorms over some parts of the central, inland and coastal cities in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

