The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy and sunny weather conditions with localised thunderstorms over most parts of the country on Sunday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Saturday in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the central states with localised thunderstorms over Mambila axis in the morning.

It also predicted chances of localised thunderstorms over Southern Kaduna, Minna, Abuja, Makurdi, Lafia, Bauchi, Jos, during the afternoon and evening periods with day and night temperatures of 36 to 41 and 22 to 28 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that Northern states would experience partly cloudy and Sunny morning with day and night temperatures of 41 to 43 and 24 to 27 degrees Celsius.

It further predicted chances of localised thundery activity over the northwest during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience cloudy morning with slim chances of localised thunderstorms over Obudu, Ogoja and Ikom axis.

“Scattered thunderstorms are anticipated over this region during the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 33 to 38 and 22 to 30 degrees Celsius.

“There is moisture influx up to some part of the north; so there are chances of localised thundery activity over the north-western axis.

“The Inland and coastal axis are likely to experience scattered thunderstorms within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

