By Jennifer Okundia

It is heartbreaking to know that ladies who had high hopes that Nigerian hip hop recording artist and actor Panshak Henry Zamani, better known by his stage name Ice Prince is still single, have just gotten their bubbles bursted!

During an interview by PMNews in his Lekki home in Lagos on Friday, April 5th 2019, the singer who rose to fame after releasing his hit single “Oleku”, disclosed that he’s been yanked off the single market.

Read the excerpts from the interview:

PMNews: A lot of artistes always say they are not in a relationship when asked about their status, so is Ice Prince single?

Ice Prince: No i’m not, i’m not a regular artiste that will lie to you or corner corner my answer, i’ll tell you the truth. As you are asking me these questions, just know the answers you are getting is from an honest person not an artiste answer, no i’m not single, i’ve been single for how many years now, none of them came, i’ve been single for so many years now, the girls didn’t come nau, so now that i’m in a relationship why will they be heartbroken? they should be happy for me he said.

Pictures: Ayodele Efunla

