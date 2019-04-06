The Institute of Human Virology of Nigeria (IHVN) says it will work with Rivers Government and the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to strengthen the state’s HIV diagnostic capacity.

Dr Patrick Dakum, Chief Executive Officer of the institute made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday in Abuja.

“In Port Harcourt, what we have been asked to do and we are funded to do is, principally to work with the government of Rivers State, with the technical support of CDC.

“We are going to first of all, identify facilities that do not have HIV diagnostic and treatment capabilities.

“Two, we are not going to be limited to the facilities we will also be working on going to communities to identify high risk groups.

“We will identify people in communities that the prevalence is much higher and then, we’ll place those people on treatment.

“We are going to be strengthening the diagnostic capacity in Rivers; we are going to be looking at what their molecular diagnostic capacity is. That is, the ability to be able to do the viral load.

“And, working with our funding agencies, we’ll be seeing what best to do to ensure that the services are provided.’’ He assured.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

