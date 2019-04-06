By Jennifer Okundia

In 2016, ”Feel Good” frontliner, hip hop rapper and singer Ice Prince launched his record label – ‘Super Cool Cats’ with Chocolate City as the mother body.

Ice Prince Zamani as he is fondly called sometimes, is one of the artistes doing well on his own. A lot of times there are cases where artists leave a label to become independent and they go extinct.

The 32 year old musician has come out to explain why he left Chocolate City where he had been for over 7 years. Ice Prince revealed details of him going Independent in an Interview with PMNews on Friday.

See the exchange here…

PMNews: Why did you leave Chocolate city to start Super Cool Cats? did you have issues with MI?

Ice Prince: ”I’ve been in Chocolate city since 2008, i’m not going to be baby sited for the rest of my life, i grew up at some point. Leaving Chocolate city was not about money, it had nothing to do with money, if you’ve noticed you’ll never hear anything about me having issues with them, it was never about money, i was a baby with Chocolate City, now i’m a man on my own”.

‘ I have full support, full love, full everything from Chocolate city, I was brought up by a rap god, Choc boys including Jesse Jagz, me and MI will always be a family, a team. MI and Ice Prince are blood brothers like this, before MI signs a new artiste, he consults me and i do same till today.

I’m going to drop an album this year by God’s grace and MI is going to be on it, and you will hear more music with us together’.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

