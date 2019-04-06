The Gombe State University has expanded its educational horizon by introducing new programmes in Law, Education and Social Science.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Umar Ibrahim, made this known at the matriculation ceremony of 3,762 students admitted for 2018/2019 academic session on Saturday in Gombe.

“The programmes include LLB in Law, BSc Economic Education, BSc Political Science Education and BSc Computer Science Education.

“The school also introduced a BSc Science Laboratory Technology with specialisation in Biology, Micro-Biology and Bio-Technology, Chemistry and Bio-Chemistry, Physics and Electronics, Physiology and Pharmacology, Geology and Mining,’’ he said.

The vice chancellor said that a number of post-graduate courses were also coming on board in the Departments of Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Religious studies, Geography and Computer Science.

“We are the first state University in Northern part of the country to graduate the first set of Pharmacists.

“We are among few universities that have both Faculty of Medical Sciences and Faculty of Pharmaceutical Science and now Faculty of Law on board,’’ he said.

According to him, “very soon the students of Faculty of Science will move to the Ultra-Modern Faculty of Science Complex which is the first of its kind in any university around.”

He said that the university would also start using the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre very soon.

