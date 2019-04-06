The Deputy Governor of Ekiti, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, has alerted members of the public on fake social media accounts opened in his name by unknown individuals to defraud innocent Nigerians.

Egbeyemi said the unscrupulous individuals opened the accounts on Facebook and other social media platforms with his name and picture.

He said the account was under the pretence of getting employment opportunities and facilitating government contracts for unsuspecting members of the public.

The deputy governor, in a statement on Friday by his Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, advised members of the public to disregard such offers of jobs and contracts being promised by fraudsters on the social media.

Egbeyemi emphasised that anybody who transacted business or enters into negotiations with suspected fraudsters on social media in search of jobs or contracts in Ekiti does so at his or her own risk.

The deputy governor advised any individual or corporate body who had any suspicious discussion with such faceless individuals to take a step further by informing relevant security agencies or clarify from the appropriate government Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

He expressed surprise that some individuals could use his good name to defraud innocent Nigerians through the opening and operation of fake social media accounts.

Egbeyemi said he cherished the good name, image and unblemished integrity he had built over the years and would not engage in any discussion or correspondence on employment or government contracts or having any dealings with anybody on the social media.

