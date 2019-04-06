The non-interest Islamic bank, Jaiz, said it is improving its e-channels or internet services in order to ease up customer services and also to decongest the banking halls.

The Kaduna Branch Manager, Muhammad Halilu, said at the 40th Kaduna International Trade Fair while briefing newsmen.

”We are also trying to deepen the financial services as we are heavily investing in our e-banking channels so that the banking halls can be decongested to meet our customers’ needs,” he said.

Halilu said this is the fifth participation of Jaiz Bank in the trade fair as they participated the first time in 2013.

According to him, Jaiz is a commercial bank operating non-interest financial services, providing financing without interest.

”We started Jaiz Bank as a regional bank with only three branches in Abuja, Kaduna and Kano, but today Jaiz bank has not only secured national license, but have built over 39 branches and are still counting as we intend to open more branches this year.

”We have also increased our total asset base from N87.3 billion as at 2017, to N108.4 billion in 2018 and the customers deposit has also grown from N33.7 billion in 2017 to N48.9 or roughly N50 billion at the end of 2018.

He said the institution is also trying to push the CBN financial inclusion, so that many Nigerians will have access to banking services.

More so, Jaiz Bank is also participating in SME and retail financing as we were recently able to secure licence from Bank of industry to finance SMEs, these are few areas Jaiz Bank has been participating in the financial sector of Nigeria,” he said.

On income accruing to the bank, he said they engage trading “as we buy assets, we put a mark up and sell and whatever profit we earn while selling, then we have gained.

“Secondly, we do joint business with customers and whatever profit we generate from the business we share it equally with the customer we did the business with and thirdly, we go in to leasing arrangement where the customer or the lease will own the asset in the end.”

