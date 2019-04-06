Controversial founder of Free Nation movement, Daddy Freeze says Jesus Christ drank alcohol during his time on earth.

An Instagram user, John had confronted Freeze over his profane teaching, saying “Some of your teachings are not true. Where in the Bible that Jesus Christ drank alcohol? Even when he turned water into wine, there was no record that he drank out of it.

“Moreover, the wine was not alcoholic. It was a sweet wine as confirmed by those that drank it.”

Freeze replied: “What would Christ be drinking that they would refer to him as a drunkard? Zobo? Christ drank alcohol, deal with it!”

He then twisted the scripture to support his argument by quoting Matthew 11:19, which said: “The Son of Man, on the other hand, feasts and drinks, and you say, ‘He’s a glutton and a drunkard, and a friend of tax collectors and other sinners!’ But wisdom is shown to be right by its results.”

While Freeze’s disciples garnered support for his blasphemous teachings, others attacked him for daring to say that Christ drank alcohol.

