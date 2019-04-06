No fewer than 200 youths had been trained under the Federal Government Vocational Training and Strategic Empowerment Scheme on fish farming in Edo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vocational training was organised by the Border Communities Development Agency in collaboration with Obesa Nigeria Ltd.

The training was sponsored by Rep. Johnson Oghuma, (APC-Edo) Etsako Federal Constituency.

Speaking at the closing ceremony in Auchi on Saturday, the Consultant, Obesa Nigeria Ltd., Mr David Obesa, said that the programme was aimed at promoting agriculture and self-sufficiency among the youth.

Obesa said that the youth went through a six-day intensive training on fish farming, saying that the beneficiaries would be empowered with the working tools that would enable them to start their fishery business.

“Each trainee will be provided with 500 fingerlings, a tank pond and all the necessary materials needed to breed the fingerlings to maturity stage.

“Before the proper handing over to each of the beneficiaries for better management,’’ he said.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Oghuma said the initiative was aimed at empowering the youth economically to curb social vices within his constituency.

He said that the programme was in line with the vision of the Federal Government on food security and job creation.

The lawmaker, however, advised the youth to make good use of the rare opportunity.

“The empowerment programme is in line with the objective of grooming the youth to become job-creators, rather than job-seekers.

“It is hoped that this will encourage the youth in my constituency to take up fish farming and other agricultural activities to empower themselves,’’ he said.

