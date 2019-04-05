Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Precious Umasoye Macforex, a die-hard supporter of Governor Nyesom Wike who trekked from Ahoada in Ahoada East Local Government area to Port Harcourt to celebrate the governor’s victory was received at the Government House by the governor and his wife, Justice Suzziette Wike at 1.45am Friday.

Macforex, in a Facebook post backed with photos made good his vow to do a ‘victory walk’ for Wike upon his declaration by INEC as the winner of the March 9 governorship election in the state.

In fulfillment of his vow, Macforex decided to embark on his proposed ‘victory walk’ from far away Ahoada West to the Capital City of Rivers State, Port Harcourt to honour his vow and in celebration of what God did for the people of Rivers State..

As at 1:45am this morning, he arrived the Rivers State Government House and was received by none other but Wike and his wife.

