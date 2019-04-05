The U.S. has revoked an entry visa for Fatou Bensouda, the International Criminal Court’s Chief Prosecutor.

The office of the prosecutor confirmed the information to dpa on Friday.

The U.S. wants to prevent the court from opening an investigation into alleged crimes by U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.

Bensouda can still travel to New York when she has to report to the United Nations Security Council, the spokesperson said, adding that the prosecutor’s work will continue despite the visa issue.

Bensouda had requested judicial approval for an official investigation, saying there is sufficient evidence of war crimes and proof that U.S. soldiers and CIA employees tortured or brutally handled prisoners in 2003 and 2004.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had already threatened to revoke entry visas for employees of the court.

The U.S. is not a signatory to the statute governing the International Criminal Court and has rejected the judicial body’s legitimacy for years.

The International Criminal Court prosecutes war crimes and crimes against humanity.

It is based on the Rome Statute, which entered into force in 2002.

A total of 122 countries signed the statue, including all EU member states.

