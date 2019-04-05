Mr Olakunle Churchill, the estranged husband of Tonto Dikeh, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammad Adamu, against the controversial actress.

Churchill accused her former wife of document forgery and illegal sale of his Toyota Prado SUV vehicle worth N22 million.

He submitted the letter through his lawyer, Ace Solicitors, to the office of the IGP and made the acknowledged copy, dated April 4, available on social media.

The petitioner alleged that he acquired the said vehicle through his organisation, Big Church Group.

He alleged that after their divorce, he left the white Prado SUV with Tonto Dikeh, and she thereafter forged ownership documents of the car, and eventually sold it.

The petition read in part: “The car was bought for domestic use of the family, particularly in view of the fact that Ms Tonto Dikeh-Churchill (as she then was) had just put to bed.

“The car was bought in the name of our client’s company as a result of the partnership our client’s company had with Toyota at the material time.

“When the marriage broke down irretrievably, Miss Tonto Dikeh made away with the said vehicle and sold the vehicle to unknown person(s).

“This is without the consent of our client or the company, and without a proper paper work and change of ownership.

“Sir, this complaint has become imperative not for the purpose of recovering the said vehicle from Tonto Dikeh or any third party, but for record and documentation purposes.

“It is to absolve our client and Big Church Group Limited of any liability in the event of the said vehicle being used for any illegal purpose, as our client is not aware of who the vehicle was sold to.”

In a swift reaction, however, the actress said on her IG page: “Little by little the truth is coming out, and we all come out. Please keep shooting yourself on the leg, I am here for it.”

The controversial actress got married in 2015 to Olakunle Churchill, a Nigerian businessman and philanthropist and they have a son from the union.

However, the separation crisis started when it was reported that a certain woman had stepped into the scene, with Tonto Dikeh removing her husband’s surname from her Instagram account.

After their divorce, the duo has been at war of words on social media, with Churchill demanding for exclusive access to his son, who nonetheless has been in the custody of the actress.

