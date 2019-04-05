The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has condemned the alleged murder of one of its members, late Dr Stephen Urueye.

This condemnation is contained in a statement made available to newsmen, on Friday, in Ibadan.

Urueye, who was undergoing his internship at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), was allegedly stabbed to death by some hoodlums in Idi-Araba, where the teaching hospital is located.

The doctors’ statement was jointly signed by the President and the Publicity Secretary of the association; Drs Olusegun Olaopa and Kefas Breithwaise respectively.

The association described the alleged murder of Urueye as gruesome and unfortunate.

According to the association, the killing of the young doctor constituted a huge loss to the medical profession and to the country in general, especially, at a time when the health sector is bedeviled by manpower shortage.

The body of doctors appealed to the police to ensure that those found guilty of the “heinous” crime should be brought to book.

It also called on the government at all levels to urgently address the increasing spate of insecurity and pockets of violence in different areas across the country.

The statement said, “Dr Urueye was stabbed in front of the hospital, in the evening of Thursday, April 4, 2019, by some unknown men.

“Medical education is a great task and lots of sacrifice to students, parents and even the nation.

“Such great investment should not be allowed to be cut off when Nigerians need the services of young professionals as this, to mitigate the ominous trend in manpower provision for our health sector.

“The spate of insecurity calls to question the premium placed on human life and we wish to re-emphasise that every Nigerian citizen deserves, among other things, the guarantee of safety, whether at work places, on the street or at home.”

The National Association of Resident Doctors also called on the acting Inspector-General of Police to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to justice.

“We also use this medium to call on all stakeholders, including parents and the vulnerable public, to support this clarion call on the security outfits in Nigeria, to ensure that the lives of the average citizens count,” it said.

The association also appealed to the President Muhammadu Buhari led-administration to ensure the full implementation of the Basic Package of Health Care Funds in the 2019 appropriation.

It said this would cater for free emergency services, even in the most remote locations in the country.

“This will definitely help our hospitals in providing prompt and effective emergency care to helpless citizens when the need arises.

“We appreciate the prompt response of the management and staff of LUTH to the unfortunate incident.

“We appeal that the capacity of our facilities be improved to cater for the ever-increasing demands in emergency care services,” it said.

