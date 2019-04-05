The Lagos State Police Command on Friday arrested two suspected killers of a medical graduate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Dr. Stephen Urueye, at the Idi Araba area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Urueye, who convocated on Wednesday at UNILAG, was stabbed to death at the gate of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH on Thursday.

Students and doctors at LUTH protested vehemently against the killing on Friday and demanded that justice should be done.

However, the police said two suspects, Gbadebo Jimoh and Malik Adeboye, were arrested on Friday by operatives from the Itire division.

Both suspects were said to have specialised in snatching phones, money and other valuables in the idi-araba area, where the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) is located.

Both have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Yaba area of Lagos for further investigation, Channels Tv reports.

