The lawyer to the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) on Friday confirmed the resignation of his client.

According him, Onnoghen resigned in the interest of the judiciary.

“I have just spoken with him. He confirmed to me that he resigned yesterday. He said he resigned in the interest of the Judiciary,” Awomolo told The Nation.

