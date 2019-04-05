The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) market indicators reversed negative trend on Friday with a marginal growth of 0.21 per cent.

Specifically, the All-Share Index which opened at 29,553.12 grew by 63.26 points or 0.21 points to close at 29,616.38 due to marginal gains by some blue chips.

Also, the market capitalisation which opened at N11.100 trillion appreciated by N24 billion to close at N11.124 trillion.

Cement Company of Northern Nigeria led the gainers’ table, increasing by 80k to close at N17 per share.

Dangote Flour Mills followed with a gain of 55k to close at N8.55, while Cadbury gained 50k to close at N10.50 per share.

Union Bank of Nigeria added 35k to close at N7.09, while Africa Prudential grew by 21k to close at N3.76 per share.

On the other hand, GlaxosmithKline dominated the losers’ chart , dropping by 65k to close at N9.50, while Fidson trailed with a loss of 45k to close at N4.50 per share.

Flour Mills lost 25k to close at N17.30, while UACN was down by 15k to close at N7.35, while United Bank for Africa declined by 15k to close at N6.20 per share.

Sterling Bank was the most active stock, exchanging 59.87 million shares worth N149.86 million.

Chams followed with an account of 56.01 million shares valued at N13.22 million, while FBN Holdings traded 55.49 million shares worth N409.23 million.

Guaranty Trust Bank sold 37.75 million shares valued at N1.32 billion, while Access Bank traded 35.56 million shares worth N203.26 million.

In all, a total of 401.19 million shares valued at N3.49 billion was exchanged by investors in 3,575 deals.

This was in contrast with a turnover of 499.09 million shares worth N2.89 billion achieved in 4,133 deals on Thursday.

