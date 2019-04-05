The management of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) on Friday cautioned its staff members against making inflammatory statements on the death ofDr Stephen Urueye.

Urueye, a University of Lagos trained medical doctor, was killed by suspected bandits, 24 hours after his graduation.

Mr Kelechi Otuneme, the Public Relations Officer of LUTH, said that Urueye, a House Officer in the Department of Medicine, was stabbed by suspected hoodlums on the road leading to Ojuelegba on Thursday night around 9:00p.m.

“He was rushed to LUTH, but all efforts to resuscitate him both at the Accident and Emergency and later at the Intensive Care Unit failed.

“Members of top management and Specialist Consultants, including the Chief Medical Director were on ground till late this morning when he passed on.

“The matter has since been reported to the police and investigation is ongoing.

“We implore all staff to be calm and refrain from speculative or inflammatory comments or statements and go about their lawful duties as investigation continues, ” he said.

Otuneme said the hospital management was working with security agencies to ensure that the hoodlums of the dastardly act do not go unpunished.

“Our heart goes out to his family, colleagues, friends and the LUTH community as we pray that God will comfort us all on this time of great mourning, ” he said.

