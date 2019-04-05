By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The dismissed Police officer, Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan, who allegedly shot dead Kolade Johnson at Onipetesi area of Agege, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, was on Friday arraigned at the Chief Magistrate Court in Ebute-Metta.

The Lagos State Police Command had on Thursday dismissed Olalekan for killing Johnson and handed him over for prosecution.

Johnson was shot dead on Sunday by a police officer while he was watching a televised football match in Mangoro area of Lagos.

Following his death, the police arrested the two officers on duty and arraigned them in an orderly room trial and found Olalekan guilty and dismissed him.

According to a statement on Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, Bala Elkana, Olalekan and one Sergeant Godwin Orji were apprehended following the incident.

A statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana had the Orderly Room trial commenced on Monday and ended on Thursday, saying that they were tried on three count charges-discreditable conduct, unlawful and unnecessary exercise of authority and damage to clothing or other articles contrary to Paragraph E (iii), Q (ii) and D (i) First Schedule, Police Act and Regulations, Cap 370 LFN 1990.

“The Trial started with the reading of charges and taking of plea. Five witnesses testified. At the conclusion of the trial, the first defaulter, Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan was found guilty of discreditable conduct by acting in a manner prejudicial to discipline and unbecoming of members of the Force by shooting and killing Kolade Johnson; unlawful and unnecessary exercise of authority by using unnecessary violence, by using AK-47 rifle on the deceased in total neglect to the provisions of Force Order 237 on the use of Firearms.

“The Adjudicating Officer, CSP Indyar Apev awarded the punishment of dismissal from service and prosecution to the First defaulter,” he said.

Elkana said there was no evidence linking the second defaulter, Sergeant Godwin Orji to the shooting, and that he was therefore found not guilty and discharged and acquitted.

“The First defaulter, Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan is handed over to Criminal Investigation Department, Panti for prosecution in conventional Court,” he said.

