Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi said on Friday that his administration would continue to create an environment that would be conducive for quality teaching and learning throughout the state.

Bagudu stated this while on an assessment visit to a newly constructed primary school provided for Fulani children and children of “Zabarmawa” in Rugar Era Birni.

Rugar Era Birni is a Fulani settlement in Argungu Local Government Area of Kebbi.

The governor said he was happy that the three blocks of classrooms built for the children had already been put to use.

In the course of interacting with both parents and children in the area, Bagudu spoke of the need to enroll children in school and to ensure that they were retained.

According to him, doing so will go a long way toward ensuring a better future for the children.

The governor admonished the pupils to study hard in all subjects to enable them acquire the necessity education up to tertiary levels.

Leader of the Fulani community in the area, Alhaji Muhammadu Era-Burnin, had earlier commended Bagudu for providing the area with a new school, potable water and financial support.

“The school has so far enrolled 100 pupils – boys and girls,” he said

He asked the government to provide the school with stationery, furniture, and learning and teaching materials.

