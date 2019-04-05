Nigerian dancer, choreographer, dance instructor and fitness coach Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau, popularly known by her stage name Kaffy is inspiring fans this Friday.

Kaffy says instead of worrying over issues you have no control over, hand it over to God. She wrote:

When I smile and laugh it’s not because there aren’t issues ,it’s just that I have learnt not to worry, why worry? When u serve a living God #ableGod

Worry only clouds your ability to see solutions . Solutions to problems usually are closer than what you think. #itsinyou

