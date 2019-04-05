The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed April 13 for the conduct of four State Constituency supplementary elections in Rivers.

The commission has also expressed satisfaction with the just-concluded Rivers governorship election.

In a statement issued in Abuja, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye, said that INEC met on Thursday and reviewed the conduct of the just-concluded Rivers collation exercise.

“INEC expressed satisfaction with the outcome while commending security agencies for their professionalism which ensured the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

“INEC also commends political parties, domestic and international observers, other stakeholders and the people of Rivers for their support and understanding which paved the way for the speedy and orderly conclusion of the poll,” Okoye said.

He,however, said that supplementary state constituency elections would hold on April 13 in line with the timetable released by the commission to conclude the state constituency election.

The constituencies affected according to Okoye, were Gokana with 129, 086 registered voters as well as Yopobo/Nkoro with 7.344 registered voters.

According to him, the supplementary poll will also hold in Ahoada West with 36, 692 and Abua/Odual 88, 561; all with 261, 683 registered voters and 45 affected Registration Areas.

He also said that the commission had also met and deliberated on the conduct of the lmo North Senatorial District election held on Feb. 23 and March 9.

” INEC noted a number of issues arising from the election and set up a committee to look into them.

“The Committee is to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of allegations of misconduct in the election.

“It is also to advise the commission on whether its procedures were complied with by officials,” Okoye said.

He said that the committee would submit its report on April 11.

