Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, on Friday said the Police Force was repositioning to re-dominate and reclaim the public space from heinous criminal elements threatening Nigeria’s internal security.

He stated this at Katari community in Kaduna State, while inaugurating “Operation Puff Adder” for the fight against insecurity along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

Adamu said that the “operation’’ would cover Abuja-Kaduna highway and adjoining communities, Kogi, Zamafara, Katsina and Niger.

He explained that the initiative for constituting the “operation’’ was in compliance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to the Force to re-evaluate and emplaced new operational strategies to check crime in the country.

He said the force was collaborating with the armed forces, intelligence community and other security agencies in the operation.

The police boss appealed to drivers, commuters and all citizens to obey instructions by personnel of the outfit while traveling on the roads.

“In order to achieve the objects of this special operation, we need the full support of the civil populace, particularly traditional rulers and religious rulers, among others.

“We, therefore, call on all citizens to resolve to collaborate with the police in attaining the objectives of `Operation Puff Adder’ and in our commonly shared commitment to public safety and security,” he said.

He charged the personnel on the special operation to see their deployment as a call to national duty.

“The force leadership and indeed, the entire nation, are looking out for major things as you discharge your duties,” he said.

Adamu urged them to be civil with the citizens but firm and ruthless with criminal elements that may attempt to test their will.

Earlier, a representative of Katari community, Mr Gambo Gambo, had appealed to the I-G to direct the unit to focus more on the surrounding forests in the area where the criminals had as hide-out.

He commended the police for coming up with the initiative to combat criminals who had been terrorising the community.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

