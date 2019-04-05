Mr Isiah Olayiwola, Principal, Government Technical College, Epe, has urged the Lagos state government to provide boarding facilities and modern equipment in the college, to enhance teaching and learning.

Olayiwola, who made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Epe, on Friday said that this became necessary because of the increase in number of students in the college.

He said the development required hostel facilities and modern equipment to enhance the proficiency and skills of the students.

According to him, the school has over 800 students, stressing that it needs boarding facilities to accommodate the students in the school premises.

“We have enormous landscape that can be used to build hostels and other facilities that will enhance teaching and learning.

“Some of the students came from outside the state and are having accommodation issues.

“If the hostel accommodation is provided, It will help in solving accommodation challenges confronting the students,” he said.

Olayiwola also said that the world was evolving and modern technology taking over the global market, therefore, the state government should make provision for modern equipment in technical schools across board.

He, however, commended the Lagos Ministry of Wealth Creation for the moral and financial support for the students of the institution, during and after their learning.

Olayiwola urged the students, youths and individuals to take the advantage of government agriculture and technology transformation agenda to empower themselves and earn a living.

He said that at the end of the 3 years training in the college, the students would be awarded “Federal Crafts Training Certificate.”

