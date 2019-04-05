A Japanese Court on Friday green-lighted the detention of former Nissan Motor chairman, Carlos Ghosn, following the re-arrest of the 65-year-old over alleged financial improprieties.

The Tokyo District Court decided to allow prosecutors to detain Ghosn until April 14, the court said.

Prosecutors can ask the court to extend the detention for a further 10 days.

The arrest was requested by prosecutors on Friday, a day after Ghosn was taken into custody over a new allegation that he was responsible for Nissan sustaining a $5 million loss.

Ghosn said his fourth arrest was “outrageous and arbitrary”.

The 65-year-old, who served as chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Motors alliance, was first arrested on Nov. 19, charged with financial misconduct and breach of trust.

Thursday’s arrest came nearly a month after he was released on bail from the Tokyo Detention Centre in early March after 108 days in custody.

Ghosn has denied the charges against him.

Arresting a defendant on bail was an “outrageous act that should not happen in a civilised country,” Ghosn’s lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka Hironaka, told a news conference on Thursday.

