The Enugu State Government has approved the construction of a zonal secretariat in Nsukka.

The phase one of the zonal secretariat would cost N418. 649 million.

The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr Greg Nnaji, spoke on Friday in Enugu, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting.

Nnaji said that the latest approval for infrastructure upgrade in the state stood at N1.1 billion.

According to him, this include funds for the renovation of the rehabilitation centre in Emene and road construction works.

He said that the construction of the secretariat would cost N418. 649 million while the renovation of the rehabilitation centre would cost N44.974 million.

The commissioner said that the secretariat, with 27 offices, would be equipped with modern facilities, adding that it would be one of the legacy projects of the current administration.

Nnaji named the roads awarded for construction to include: Ogidi Street and Onyeama Lane, Asata Street to connect Carter Street, Old UNTH Bunker Road and Ngenevu – Old UNTH link road.

Others are erosion control works at Okwuosa Street, Ogui New Layout, Nkwo Inyi-Akpugoeze Mamu Forest Road and Nike Lake Junction – Harmony Estate Road – Amorji Nike – Adoration Pilgrimage Centre.

The commissioner said that the state governor approved the renovation of the rehabilitation centre which had been in a deplorable condition over the years.

“This is as a result of his concern for the less privileged and the vulnerable,’’ he said

He said that all the male and female hostels in the premises would be renovated with perimeter fencing and installation of communication equipment.

