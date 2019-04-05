The Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Agency (LNSA) says it will soon embark on visits to schools in the state to educate students on the dangers cultism.

LNSA Chairman, DIG Israel Ajao (Rtd), said this during the special parade to mark the Agency’s 2nd anniversary held at Elegbata Sports Complex, Abule-Egba, Lagos State.

“We have identified cultism as a crime growing among the youths. We discovered that the victims are usually tools waiting to be initiated. This is why we are starting a program themed: The Change in Lagos begins with me.

“We will be visiting schools in the state from primary to tertiary to educate students on the evils of cultism.

“Those initiated will be enlightened and those that choose to be adamant will face the full wrath of the law,” Ajao said.

The retired DIG commended the state government for its support for the agency and encouraged LNSA officials not to relent in discharging their responsibilities.

He urged residents to partner with the agency as they fed on information gathered to function effectively.

“Do not keep quiet until you are in danger before giving out information. We have confidentiality now and the help lines are toll free,” he said.

Speaking at the ocassion, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Zubairu Muazu, applauded personnel of the agency for their discipline.

Muazu, represented by ACP Bode Ojajuni, Area ‘A’ Commander, Lion BuildingL, Lagos, said the police and LSNC had the best form of partnership as both brainstorm together and regularly go on patrol together, adding that the agency also have posts at every police station.

“The LSNC officials were excellent in the last election and I commend them. This is one of the best partnerships the police are having. I have worked with them so I know how disciplined they are.

“I get situation reports from your office regularly and the police command in the state is delighted to work with you,” Muazu said.

Chairman, Lagos Island East, Kamal Salau-Bashua, advocated for the institutionalisation of LSNA and urged members of the public to support the agency.

Salau-Bashua commended the officers for their professionalism and collaboration with the police in making Lagos Island a less volatile area.

He said that the security enjoyed in Lagos today was as a result of information gathering, adding that security agencies in the state should be commended for their efforts.

