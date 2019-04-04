The Living Faith Church on Thursday donated relief materials worth over N5 million to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Jalingo.

Presenting the materials to the IDPs in one of the camps in Howai Primary school, Mile Six Jalingo, the President, Living Faith Church World Wide, Bishop David Oyedepo called on the IDPs not to lose hope.

Represented by the Resident Pastor of the Church in the state, Rev Enoch Istifanus, Oyedepo said the gesture was to identify with IDPs across the country.

“You are not alone in your trying period, we are with you and we share in your pains and challenges.

“We urge you to have faith in God, Faith can change your story, so keep faith with God and He will change your story from being victims to being victors.

“Over a year ago, things have not been easy with you, but we assure you that God is with you, your story must change, you will not be IDPs forever,” he said.

He appealed to the IDPs not to divert the materials or sell them, but ensure judicious use of the materials for their good.

In a remark, the Camp Leader, Mr Ezekiel Barde, thanked the church for donating the relief materials to them and prayed to God to reward their efforts.

Barde who lauded the efforts of government in ensuring their welfare called on the federal and state governments to intensify efforts for quick return to their homes.

Some of the IDPs, who spoke to our correspondent called on government and other well-meaning individuals to come to their aid.

They mentioned the

lack of water, toiletries, mosquito nets as some of the major challenges facing them.

Items donated include bags of maize, guinea corn, millet rice, sugar, beans, toiletries, salts, cooking oil and clothes among others.

The Humanitarian Aid Committee of the Church which is spearheading the donation of the materials also distributed same materials to IDPs at Negatavah Primary School camp in Jalingo.

The committee is scheduled to distribute other materials to IDPs at the Muslims Council Secretariat in Jalingo and Kona Primary school on Friday.

