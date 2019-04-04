Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi has congratulated Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on his re-election and urged politicians to emulate the resilience displayed by the governor-elect.

Wike was declared winner of the governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Umahi, Chairman of the South-East Governors Forum, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Uzor in Abakaliki on Thursday described Wike’s victory as victory for democracy.

“The declaration of Wike as the winner of the March 9 Governorship election in Rivers state by INEC is victory for democracy and a pointer to better democratic norms in the country,” Umahi said

While congratulating Wike on his re-election, Umahi extolled his dogged spirit in fighting for his rights and to recover the mandate of the people of the state which they demonstrated through the ballots.

He commended the INEC for standing firm and doing what is right, adding that “there is still hope that Nigeria will still get it better in terms of conducting free and credible elections in future.”

Umahi called on all the political actors in Rivers to join hands to move the state forward, adding that Nigerians should see politics as a vehicle to render service to mankind.

The INEC had suspended collation of governorship results in the state in the March 9 governorship election following political violence, killings and destruction of property in the state.

