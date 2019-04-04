Lanre Babalola

The United Arab Emirate (UAE) embassy in Nigeria has denied suspending three-month tourist visas to Nigerians wishing to visit the country.

In a tweet Thursday night, the embassy described the reports of the suspension of three months tourist visas to Nigerians as inaccurate. The embassy stressed the importance of journalists sourcing news from its officials instead of unofficial sources.

In light of the press reports published today alleging that the UAE has suspended issuing tourist visas to Nigerian nationals, the UAE Embassy in Abuja announces that these news are inaccurate and stresses the importance of sourcing news from its official channel”

A travels and tours firm, Afric Holidays, had in a terse statement on its Instagram page Wednesday stated that Nigerian Passport holders were no longer eligible to three months UAE Tourist Visa.

“Nigerian Passport holders are now restricted to one month, 96 hours and 48 hours UAE Tourist Visas till further notice,” the firm said.

The new policy was corroborated by some Nigerians who tried to get Dubai visa online.

The shift in visa policy came two days after five Nigerians were arrested for robbing a Bureau de Change operator of Dh2.3 million (N225.4 million) in Sharjai, Dubai.

The suspects were identified as Chimuanya Emmanuel Ozoh, Benjamin Nwachukwu Ajah, Kingsley Ikenna Ngoka, Tochukwu Leonard Alisi and Chile Micah Ndunagu.

Nigerians on Twitter are blaming the Nigerian bandits for the new visa policy.

