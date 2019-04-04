Emotions were flowing once again for Mauricio Pochettino after a night to remember – the first Premier League match at our new stadium and a vital 2-0 win against Crystal Palace.

Heung-Min Son will go down in the history books as the first first team player to score at the White Hart Lane. He broke the deadlock after 55 minutes and Christian Eriksen secured the three points with the second goal with 10 minutes remaining in front of almost 60,000 delighted fans.

Tottenham dominated from first to last – 26 attempts at goal tells the story as they ended a run of five without a win and moved back into third place.

“It was an amazing performance, congratulations to everyone,” said Mauricio. “I’m so proud, so happy and I want to say thank-you to Daniel for creating this amazing project, he can feel so proud and it was an amazing day with a lot of emotion.

“We are home. It’s difficult to describe with words how we feel, very emotional. It’s a massive thing for the Tottenham family.

“We can only say thank-you and to have the possibility to share this moment in the history of this amazing club is going to be remembered for all my life.

“We did well in the second half at Liverpool (2-1 defeat on Sunday) and didn’t have too much time (between games), so our intention was to keep that good feeling and to have continuity in the team with a similar shape,” he added.

“We completely dominated the game and fully deserved the victory. I’m so happy for the players and for our fans.

“It was amazing to feel the net again, the stadium exploded, it was a very happy moment and we’re so proud to be here. It’s a massive relief to feel the victory too and this is a stadium that is going to help us achieve all that we want.”

