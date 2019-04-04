This is not the best time for the Nollywood industry as comic actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu has been struck down by stroke.

It was gathered that Mr Ibu had been down for a while and had asked Nigerians to pray for his quick recovery.

The sickness was said to have started shortly after the 57-year old actor returned from a trip to Owerri.

Actors Guild of Nigeria’s President, Emeka Rollas however said that the Enugu State-born actor is fast recovering, The Nation reports.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

