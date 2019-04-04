Samsung on Thursday announced the new Galaxy A Series, designed with improvements in the essential device features, packed with additional innovations and greater value.

Mr Adetunji Taiwo, Head of Information and Mobile Technology, Samsung Electronics West Africa, said that the innovation included immersive viewing experiences, longer lasting performance and ground-breaking cameras.

According to him, the evolution of technology is taking us places we do not imagine and as such, brought us to the point of evolving with technology, hence the innovation of ‘A’ series

“This is a series that has also embraced affordability in a big way and is set to capture the imagination of more people in many more ways.

“Ultimately, the new Galaxy A Series is designed for the way that people are connecting today – sharing, capturing and consuming live contents on-the-go.

“The new series offers diverse, powerful devices that can keep up with these spontaneous, collaborative interactions,” Taiwo said.

Mr David Suh, Managing Director at Samsung Electronics West Africa, said that the company was committed to providing meaningful innovation to everyone for a better mobile experience.

According to him, that innovation starts with the all new Galaxy A Series.

“People are changing the way they connect and their smartphones need to keep up.

“Our new Galaxy A Series offers improvements to the essential features that will support these live interactions with diverse options to meet their ever-changing needs.

“With the Galaxy A Series, consumers can also seamlessly experience the Galaxy ecosystem using key services such as Samsung Health, Samsung Members, and Bixby.

“The all-new Galaxy A Series is filled with enhanced features across the range,” Suh said.

He said that the entire A series were power-packed with innovations and upgrades that empowered people to do so much more.

Suh said that the series would also bring better value to more people, effortlessly.

Galaxy A Series products were Galaxy A70, Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30 with 6.7”, 6.4″ infinity U’display, ultra-fast charging and triple camera with ultra-wide range shot.

A20, A10 and A core were unveiled with security features of face recognition and rear finger print scan and a fast-charging mode.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

