A 40-year-old sales representative, Saheed Ayodele, was on Thursday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, over alleged stealing of his employer’s N350,000.

NAN reports that Ayodele, who resides at No.7 Bello Adogie St., Harmony Estate, Agege in Lagos, is facing a count charge of stealing.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Samuel Ishola, said the defendant allegedly stole N350, 000, property of Multi-pro Consumer Product Ltd.

Ishola told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 22 at 2.00p.m at Gate 5 Ladipo Oluwole St., Ikeja, Lagos.

He said the defendant was given noodles to supply to the company’s customers, but failed to do so and converted the money into his personal use.

“All attempts to retrieve the money from the defendant proved abortive,” Ishola said.

The offence violates Section 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015, (Revised).

Stealing from an employer attracts seven years imprisonment, if found guilty.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs I.A. Abina, admitted the defendant to N200, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Abina ruled that the surety must be blood relatives of the defendant and resides within the court’s jurisdiction.

She added that the sureties must be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government and have their addresses verified by the court.

The magistrate adjourned the case until April 19 for mention.

