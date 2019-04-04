By Jennifer Okundia

Today, Thursday 4th 2019 is Nigerian comedienne and media personality Helen Paul’s convocation ceremony in the University of Lagos.

The comic act and Tv host has been awarded a Ph.D and she invited all her friend’s and family join in her celebration.

Celebrities like Uti Nwachukwu, Eku Edewor and many more attended the event to show their support to the Unilag graduate.

The 41 year old stand up comedian is married to Femi Bamisile and they have two sons together.

Read her message:

Can’t wait to wear my beautiful gown on Thursday.

Special thanks to University of Lagos, for finding me worthy of this great position as the first Nigerian stand – up comedian to have a Ph.D (Please argue with the gods) #helenpaul #drhelenpaul

MIGHTY Thank You to God almighty for using my mentor and teacher as my supervisor (Prof. Osita Ezewanebe), mama tough no be small, days of crying, fasting, waking up at midnight to pray and even swearing, then asking myself questions like Helen Paul Who send you?

To my husband, papa thank you for your encouragement, your words are sweet ( do it jor, babe face that fear, i can’t wait to see a doctor as my wife every morning). You are all invited to the University of Lagos as my convocation is on the 4th of April. (Positive minds only) @officialbunmidavies thank you for all the free food, my room mate is also grateful and now we are missing our rooms. (Back to the wife and mummy duties fulltime) POST DOCTORATE NEXTTT!!!!!

