One of the Nigeria’s most brilliants Police officers, Abba Kyari and his team on Thursday stormed bushes along Abuja-Kaduna expressway to hunt kidnappers, bandits and other criminals hiding in the bushes.

The Abuja-Kaduna Expressway has been an unsafe zone for motorists as hundreds have been kidnapped by gunmen or bandits.

Abba Kyari is the Commander, IGP Intelligence Response Team.

