The action of five Nigerians arrested for robbing a bureau de Change in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has led the authorities to suspend the issuance of three months tourist visa to Nigerians.

The suspension is coming barely two days after five Nigerians were arrested for robbing a Bureau de Change operator of Dh2.3 million (N225.4 million) in Sharjai, Dubai.

The suspects were identified as Chimuanya Emmanuel Ozoh, Benjamin Nwachukwu Ajah, Kingsley Ikenna Ngoka, Tochukwu Leonard Alisi and Chile Micah Ndunagu.

A travels and tours firm, Afric Holidays, announced this in a statement through its Instagram page.

The statement read, “Nigerian Passport holders are no longer eligible to three months UAE Tourist Visa.

“Nigerian Passport holders are now restricted to one month, 96 hours and 48 hours UAE Tourist Visas till further notice.”

The suspects would have returned with over 250 Million Naira of funds robbed in UAE if not that they were caught by the police.

