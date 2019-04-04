L-R: Mr Lanre Balogun, Executive Secretary, National Collegiate Sports Foundation; Mr Femi Akintola, Category Manager, Beverages, Nestle Nigeria; Mr Mauricio Alarcon, Managing Director and CEO, Nestle Nigeria PLC; Mallam Ibrahim Mohammed, National President, Nigeria School Sports Federation; Victoria Uwadoka, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Nestle Nigeria and Mr Babatunde Ogunade, Vice President, Nigeria Basketball Federation during the 21st Edition Milo Basketball Championship Press Conference in Lagos, today.
The 21st Edition of Milo Basketball Championship Press Conference held today.
Mr Lanre Balogun, Executive Secretary, National Collegiate Sports Foundation while giving his remarks at the event
Cross section of students of International School, Lagos at the event
Mr Mauricio Alarcon, Managing Director and CEO, Nestle Nigeria PLC while responding to questions during the 21st Edition Milo Basketball Championship Press Conference in Lagos, today
Cross section of journalists from various media houses at the event
Cross section of students at the event
Mallam Ibrahim Mohammed, National President, Nigeria School Sports Federation addressing Newsmen during the 21st Edition Milo Basketball Championship Press Conference in Lagos, today.
Mr Babatunde Ogunade, Vice President, Nigeria Basketball Federation
