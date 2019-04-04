Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Edo State Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA, Mr Buba Wakawa has expressed worries over the involvement of school-age children in drug trafficking and abuse.

Wakawa disclosed this on Thursday, while presenting the first quarter report of the Command.

He said 16 of the 72 suspected drug traffickers arrested were between 15 and 24 years, of which 48 were male and 24 female.

This, according to the Commander, “is a wake-up call for parents and other stakeholders to intensify the campaign against drug abuse.”

A total of 6,645kg of assorted hard drugs were recovered from the suspects.

The Command also identified and destroyed 2.543732 hectares of cannabis farms.

“Some of the farms were located at Usen and Ugbogui, in Ovia South West Local Government Area and Uromi in Esan South West Local Government Area,” he said.

Vehicles impounded include one ash-coloured Toyota Sienna, with registration number Ondo AKR 384 AL and ash-coloured​ Nissan Sunny, with registration number Lagos LND 898 BL.

Among the suspects, 28 fell within 25 and 34 years; 16 suspects fell within 15 and 24 years and 34 to 44 years respectively, while six suspects fell within 45 and 54 years.

Indigenes of Edo State were the highest among the suspects, with a total of 30, while 26 were Delta indigenes.

The Command also convicted two drug dealers and counselled 80 others against drug abuse problem.

